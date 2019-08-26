Leetonia police: Runaway garbage truck rolls through intersection, smashes car

Photo sent by Judy through Report-It.

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Leetonia responded to an unusual scene Monday afternoon — a runaway garbage truck.

The driver of the truck told police he was on his normal route when he got out of the vehicle near the top of the hill on Oak Street.

He put on his emergency brake and that’s when Police Chief Allen Haueter said something went wrong.

The vehicle began rolling down the hill so the driver chased it.

The truck went through the intersection of Oak and High streets, taking out a fire hydrant.

It then made its way into the front yards of several homes. The truck took out a sign and several shrubs near Hair Designs by Cheryl before rolling over a red G6 Pontiac, which hit a neighboring home.

The car is totaled.

Police shut down Oak Street for a short time to clean up the truck and debris.

No one was hurt and no other cars or homes were hit.

Haueter said this crash could have been much worse.

Police are investigating to see if there is anything wrong with the truck.

No charges have been filed at this time.