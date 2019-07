LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Leetonia are looking for a man who they say was involved in two home burglaries and who they say stole two vehicles.

Matthew Marshall, 19, faces four felony charges.

Police say Marshall is avoiding arrest. They’re asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at 330-427-6731.

Marshall is about 6-feet tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.