LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A boil order has been put into effect on the south side of the Village of Leetonia.

Leetonia is experiencing low pressure due to several water main breaks, according to a release.

They say any residents experiencing low water pressure and/or discolored water are advised to boil their water until further notice.

The village said they are working to get the system up and running at full capacity as quickly as possible.