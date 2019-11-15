Breaking News
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

Leetonia PD to accept packages when neighbors aren’t home

Local News

The Leetonia Police Department announced Friday that they will accept personal packages for residents who will not be home for delivery

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Leetonia police offering package pickup to avoid theft.

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Police Department announced Friday that they will accept personal packages for residents who will not be home for delivery.

Chief Allen Haueter said the service is being offered free of charge to prevent theft.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of the service must call the police department at (330) 427-6731 and provide information about the item, when it will arrive and contact information.

The package must be picked up the same day it is delivered.

Also, anyone who gets medical prescriptions delivered can utilize the service. In addition, an officer will deliver the medication to elderly and handicap residents during a regular work shift, if they have time.

For more details please contact Chief Allen Haueter at (330) 427-6731.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com