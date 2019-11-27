Leetonia schools names acting supt. while misconduct investigation into Mehno continues

The Leetonia Board of Education named a new acting superintendent

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Board of Education named a new acting superintendent Tuesday.

The board approved High School Principal Troy Radinsky as acting superintendent on a day to day basis until further notice.

Radinsky was appointed following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations levied against current Superintendent Robert Mehno. No charges have been filed.

Mehno was placed on paid leave Nov. 21.

Leetonia Police Chief Allen Haueter said the investigation is still ongoing. The complaints were made by school employees, and no students were involved, he said.

The board also approved Mehno’s paid leave during Tuesday’s meeting.