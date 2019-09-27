Leetonia manufacturing plant celebrates multi-million dollar expansion

The ribbon was cut Friday at Pennex Aluminum in Leetonia

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A manufacturing plant is putting out the “help wanted” sign now that a multi-million dollar expansion is complete.

The ribbon was cut Friday at Pennex Aluminum in Leetonia.

Since Pennex moved to the Leetonia location in 2010, it has gone from 50 employees to 175 employees.

Executives say they will add another 50 employees once the latest expansion is done.

This is the second expansion since 2010; the first one was in 2015.

Pennex specializes in aluminum fabricating and extrusions.

Local leaders were at Friday’s ribbon-cutting, including state Senator Michael Rulli and state Representative Timothy Ginter.