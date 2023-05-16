LEETONIA, Ohio (WJW) – A Columbiana County man is taking home a hefty amount of cash after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket.

William Garlough, of Leetonia, won the $1 million prize from a $10 Ohio Bonus Cash ticket. He decided to take the $500,000 cash option.

The ticket was purchased at the Down on Main discount store on Main Street in Leetonia.

According to the Ohio Lottery, as of Tuesday, there’s still one more top prize available. You can read more about Ohio Bonus Cash and other lottery games here.