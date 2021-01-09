Leetonia man learns sentence for beating death of father

(WKBN) – A Leetonia man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Friday for the death of his father in 2018.

The Morning Journal reports that David M. Shafer, 51, received his sentence for voluntary manslaughter, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence charges for the death of his father, Delbert Shafer.

Prosecutors said Delbert died after being beaten by his son, who wouldn’t seek medical attention for him and instead cleaned up the homicide scene, according to WKBN’s print partner, the Morning Journal.

David Shafer’s attorneys indicated that an altercation led to the attack, and Shafer reportedly called the incident a “terrible, tragic and awful accident.”

The Morning Journal reports that the judge criticized Shafer for covering up the crime scene and not getting medical attention for his father when realizing he was seriously injured.

