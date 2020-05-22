Leetonia man among 3 Ohio men charged with child pornography

The investigation started after child porn was found on Andrew Meek's work computer, federal agents said

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal grand jury indicted three Ohio men this week on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio announced the indictments Friday, saying the three cases are separate and unrelated.

A criminal complaint filed against 48-year-old Andrew Allen Meek, of Leetonia, said federal agents found child pornography at his home on State Route 164 in February.

According to a federal indictment, FBI agents began investigating Meek in October 2019 after images of young girls, some dressed only in their underwear, were found on his work computer at a business in Columbiana County.

On February 25, 2020, Meek was escorted from his job as a security guard at East Liverpool City Hospital to the East Liverpool Police Department, where he was interviewed.

Investigators said Meek told them he has been addicted to pornography for years and it started when he was a teenager.

He said he had been viewing child pornography for about 10 years, according to investigators.

Meek was charged on a two-count indictment — receipt and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

A criminal complaint was filed against 38-year-old Matthew Barlow, of Akron, accusing him of using an email account to receive 1,483 images of child pornography between February 2016 and April 2020.

The affidavit says some of the images may have been of a child Barlow used to live with.

He was indicted on two counts of transportation of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography.

Barlow is a registered sex offender.

A criminal complaint was also filed against 33-year-old David Schade, of Cleveland, accusing him of using Snapchat in March and April to coerce a child into engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

While searching Schade’s house, investigators said they found images of child pornography on devices.

Schade was charged on a three-count indictment — sexual exploitation of a minor, receiving visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.