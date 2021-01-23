Leetonia man accused of threatening governor, court employees

Jack Colon, 60, was arrested after he tried to file treason charges against Governor Mike DeWine

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Leetonia man is due back in court next week, accused of making threats to public officials and school employees.

Jack Colon, 60, was arrested after he tried to file treason charges against Governor Mike DeWine in county court.

The Morning Journal reports that when Colon was told he had to file the charges in federal court, he got angry. He then threatened to hang the governor, harm court employees and go after school district employees who forced children to wear masks, investigators told the Morning Journal.

