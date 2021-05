The stadium will also get new goalposts

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia football team will have a new surface to play on this fall.

The school board has accepted two bids to fix it. One was for excavating and the second will be to lay down a turf field.

The project will also include new goalposts.

It’s expected to be done by August 19, the day before the Bears’ first game.