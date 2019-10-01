Leetonia fire officials seek ‘good Samaritan’ in connection to fatal train accident

The Leetonia Fire Department is looking for a 'good Samaritan' who helped out during a fatal train accident

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Fire Department is looking for a ‘good Samaritan’ who helped out during a fatal train accident Monday.

Leetonia Fire and EMS posted on their Facebook page that they have made contact with one neighbor who assisted emergency workers but are still looking for a second man who was on the scene helping out.

As most have heard, we received a call this morning at 6:28am for an automobile versus train. We responded with both EMS… Posted by Leetonia Fire and EMS on Monday, September 30, 2019

Emergency crews were called to the railroad crossing on Chestnut Street after a train struck a vehicle on the tracks.

Sally Davies, 89, of Greenville was killed in the crash. Her 92-year-old husband survived but was injured as he escaped the oncoming train.

A Leetonia officer on the scene tried to save Sally but said she refused to get out of the car because of a dog that was in the vehicle with her.

The dog survived the crash.