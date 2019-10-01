Leetonia fire officials seek ‘good Samaritan’ in connection to fatal train accident

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Leetonia Fire Department is looking for a ‘good Samaritan’ who helped out during a fatal train accident Monday.
Leetonia Fire and EMS posted on their Facebook page that they have made contact with one neighbor who assisted emergency workers but are still looking for a second man who was on the scene helping out.
Emergency crews were called to the railroad crossing on Chestnut Street after a train struck a vehicle on the tracks.
Sally Davies, 89, of Greenville was killed in the crash. Her 92-year-old husband survived but was injured as he escaped the oncoming train.
A Leetonia officer on the scene tried to save Sally but said she refused to get out of the car because of a dog that was in the vehicle with her.
The dog survived the crash.