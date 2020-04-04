Leetonia community honors mother who passed away with a non-traditional memorial

With Ohio being under a stay at home order, and funerals being limited to 10 people, her friends and family thought of another way to honor her memory

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A community has come together to mourn the loss of a mother of three in a non-traditional way.

Brooke Finley passed away after suffering an asthma attack on April 1.

With Ohio being under a stay at home order, and funerals being limited to 10 people, her friends and family thought of another way to honor her memory.

“We were still able to honor Brooke’s legacy and her family was able to celebrate her life,” said Heather Slaughter, Finley’s sister-in-law.

Saturday, more than 200 cars lined up to attend a drive through memorial.

It was held at Wick Park in Leetonia.

As her family stood next to photos and flowers, cars passed by to give their condolences.

“Brooke would light up a room when she walked in. She always wanted everybody to be experiencing something very positive and joyous,” Slaughter said.

Finley was 38 years old and a mother of three.

Her drive through memorial was not just attended by her close loved ones, but an entire community.

“Leetonia’s really showed out. Friends and family have all showed out and it’s just, it’s incredible,” Slaughter said.

Her family says with restrictions in place, this was a beautiful way to honor their loved one.