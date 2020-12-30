Leetonia buys new LED sign with CARES Act money

The village bought the sign for over $44,000 with CARES Act money

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia is helping keep their residents informed with a new LED sign.

It sits on Route 344, near the train tracks.

The village bought the sign for over $44,000 with CARES Act money.

It can be used to tell residents of up-coming events or emergency acts such as a boil alert.

Leetonia got the sign Sunday and the village government will take control of it Tuesday.

