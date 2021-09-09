Leetonia Bears ready to kick off delayed football season on brand new turf field

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in July, construction was being done on Leetonia’s football field. Now, the field turf is finally in and the team is ready for their matchup on Friday against East Palestine.

We’re entering into week four of high school football, but the Leetonia Bears have yet to play one game. They will open their season Friday night on their new turf field.

“We love it for our students, our student-athletes, our community,” said Leetonia Schools Superintendent Dennis Dunham.

It took longer than expected due to worker shortage, but Leetonia hasn’t played a game yet so the timing is perfect.

“We’ve lost two games to COVID and we had a game where we were scheduled to play but the opposing team didn’t have enough players,” Dunham said.

Their brand new turf field is ready to go to officially kick off their season, but don’t expect too many flea flickers or hook and ladder plays.

“We’re not real tricky, we’re not real tricky. We do what we do and we do it over and over again,” said Leetonia head football coach Paul Hulea.

Turf field adds a lot to the game. Players feel like they’re faster.

“A couple of kids came out last night and were kind of jogging around and said, ‘I feel so fast.’ If they think that’s a good thing,” Hulea said.

There’s a lot of benefits to having turf. The field drains quicker after getting rained on, there’s no grass, which will make parents’ jobs easier when cleaning the jerseys, and Coach Hulea loves it for practice.

“So now your landmarks are always the same. Your hashes are in the same spot. Your numbers are in the same spot. You know where the sidelines are,” Hulea said.

The Bears will kick off Friday at 7 p.m.