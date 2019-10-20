Leetonia American Legion post celebrates 100th anniversary by honoring soldier’s life

Post 131 was formed in honor of World War I Veteran Joe Williams

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A 100th anniversary was celebrated on Saturday at the American Legion Post 131 in Leetonia.

The post celebrated its formation by remembering a fallen soldier. It was formed in honor of World War I Veteran Joe Williams, who died in France at the age of 21.

Post 131 remembered him by having his nieces and nephews help lay a wreath on his grave.

Williams’ nephew, Dennis Conroy, is proud of how his uncle is being remembered.

“I think it’s an honor to have the post named after him. He served in the war, done what he could do,” he said.

Williams was a resident of Leetonia.