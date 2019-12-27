LIVE NOW /
Leavittsburg woman arrested in vehicle reported stolen, police say

A woman from Leavittsburg is facing charges after police found her inside a stolen vehicle

Emily Mahan is charged in Warren with receiving stolen property and possessing drug abuse instruments

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Leavittsburg is facing charges after police reported finding her inside a stolen vehicle.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:15 p.m. Thursday to a parking lot in the 1400 block of Parkman Road NW on reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police said they found 30-year-old Emily Mahan sitting in the driver’s seat of the car, which was reported stolen out of Portage County.

Mahan told officers she was waiting for her boyfriend who was working at a nearby house, according to the police report.

Police said they saw a cup in the vehicle that contained syringes and that there was blood on the side of the cup.

The car was towed and Mahan was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property and possessing drug abuse instruments.

