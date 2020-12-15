Leavittsburg mom facing charges after toddler found wandering on busy street

"Hey, we got a little boy running around on the road out here," a caller told dispatch

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A Leavittsburg mom is facing a criminal charge after her toddler was found in the middle of a busy street.

Christina Brown is free on bond after pleading not guilty Monday to a misdemeanor child endangering charge.

This comes after her two-year-old son was found near the bypass by himself Friday afternoon. People driving by stopped and called 911.

“Hey, we got a little boy running around on the road out here,” a caller told dispatch.

Police say the boy was in the middle of West Market Street while his mother was inside a nearby home on the computer.

“Just create some natural safeguards, different kinds of locks maybe on our doors. When we ask another family member to watch a child, we want to make sure and frequently check that they’re doing that, especially if they are other kids because kids are easily distracted,” said Tim Schauffner from Trumbull County Children Services.

Police said the child had bruises, but believe the injuries are unrelated to his wandering. Officers say the children in the home were placed with a grandparent.

“The first thing we always try to do is find family and if we can find family, that’s always better outcomes for kids and our families in our community are so great at stepping up,” Schauffner said.

Brown is due back in Warren Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing next month.