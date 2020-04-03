Leavittsburg convenient store offering delivery service

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – For some, a trip to the grocery store just isn’t a reality anymore. That’s why some local markets are stepping up to help with deliveries.

One example is Diles Market and Cafe in Leavittsburg. It’s a convenience store stocked with bread, beer and wine, among other items.

They also feature homemade subs, pizzas, and salads.

If they sell it, they will deliver it.

“You can pay with a credit card over the phone or you can pay with cash. Give us your address and we will come to your house. If you don’t want to touch us or see us, we can put it on the porch. We can also exchange cash, and we can give you change and hand it right to you,” said Annette Diles, owner.

The market also specializes in fruit carving and displays.