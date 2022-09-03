CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for a change of pace at the fair? The ODNR Division of Wildlife has an indoor pavilion where you can learn about the agency.

Experts are available to answer a variety of wildlife questions, from how to take care of backyard pests to how to get your hunting license.

And don’t worry about kids getting bored.

The pavilion includes archery that is completely free and supervised for kids to try out while you look around.

Dan Wright with the division says the information they are able to provide to the public is free and could be useful to anyone.

“So, we’re here to help anybody with any type of wildlife related questions. It’s real interesting to see how wildlife plays into everyone’s life,” Wright said.

You can also learn more about the agency’s Christmas tree recycling program.

The trees are used as shelters for fish, birds and small animals.

You can also learn about other sportsmen clubs you can join in the Valley.

The pavilion is located in the center of the fairground.