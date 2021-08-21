League of Women hosting contest to redraw Ohio’s districts

(WKBN) – Ohio is considered one of the worst gerrymandered states in the country, according to an Associated Press analysis.

But that could be changing soon – and you could weigh in on how new district maps are drawn, thanks to the census.

The League of Women voters is hosting a contest where anyone can submit how local and congressional districts should be drawn.

“The way that these maps are drawn is really a fueling polarization of government dysfunction because when a lawmaker knows he or she will always hold their seat – they don’t have to listen to their voters. They can listen to their big donors. They can listen to extreme partisan interests and that doesn’t work for Ohioans,” said League of Women Voters of Ohio member Jen Miller.

There will be cash prizes and raffles for participants. The contest runs through September 6. To submit an entry, head over to their website.