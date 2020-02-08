Leading ladies: For first time, Youngstown City Council is majority women

The councilwomen are proud of their accomplishment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council is now comprised of four women and three men. It’s believed to be the first city council in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties to be majority female.

Occasionally, school boards are and 15 years ago, Boardman trustees were all women.

The women of Youngstown City Council — Lauren McNally (5th Ward), Anita Davis (6th Ward), Basia Adamczak (7th Ward) and the newest councilwoman, Samantha Turner (3rd Ward) — are proud of their accomplishment.

“When women win and women lead, we all win,” Turner said.

“I think people realize that we’re innate leaders and problem solvers and we’re nurturing,” Adamczak said.

McNally wanted to remember the women who came before them.

“I particularly think it was our women judges over the last 10 years. We’ve really seen women judges around here be super successful in those positions of power and I think that’s really what opened the door,” she said.

“It was not an easy call to make,” Davis said.

Davis said she doesn’t think people voted for her because she’s a woman, saying she’s also a woman of color and is gay.

“All those other things were just added together to make one person and that person was someone they had confidence in and the ability to do the job,” Davis said.

When it comes to positions in politics, do women think differently than men?

“I think so. To be honest with you, I think we’re able to reach a consensus a lot quicker. I think we think of it from different aspects,” Adamczak said.

“We think differently than men in all aspects of life. We think better, I like to say,” Turner said.

“Well, I want to applaud Youngstown for making that happen,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Brown, one of the city’s leading men, said he has women in leadership positions because he knows what they can do.

“Men may rush in, women kind of sit back and say, ‘Hold on, let me think about this a little more.” And I think that helps us in city government,” Brown said.