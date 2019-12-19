Leaders in Ohio job creation brainstorm ideas on YSU’s campus

Thursday's meeting drew state lawmakers, as well as local community leaders to discuss ways to create job growth and investment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second-straight day, state leaders from Columbus have come to the Mahoning Valley.

Directors with the public-private group known as JobsOhio held a board meeting Thursday morning on Youngstown State’s campus. This follows Wednesday’s visit by Governor Mike DeWine and his entire cabinet.

Thursday’s meeting drew state lawmakers, as well as local community leaders to discuss ways to create job growth and investment.

“If you’re a legislator, or a cabinet member or even the governor working for the people in Columbus, it’s important that you interact with the people, get to see what they experience on a day-to-day basis, know what the problems and challenges are that they face and do everything you can to help them,” Sen. Larry Obhof said.

“We have press conferences in Columbus this week, touting the successes of the Valley and bringing new job opportunities to the Valley,” Sen. Kenny Yuko said. “This is how we move Ohio forward and keep Ohio strong, and there should be no excuse to leave any area unattended.”

As part of the session, directors announced they will be working with the Regional Chamber to choose up to 20 local small businesses to take part in a training program organized through the London Stock Exchange.