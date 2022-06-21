NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a spirit of cooperation in Newton Falls over security.

The township and village are interested in forming a joint police district. The discussions started a couple of weeks ago and Tuesday the township approved asking the auditor how large the tax levy will have to be for the idea to work.

On Wednesday, the village will do the same thing.

The idea is to create a 50/50 partnership with the board overseeing it and the funding, so everyone has an equal say to bring the township 24-hour coverage.

“More pieces of the pie and who’s paying for it so it’s more economical for both sides,” said Newton Falls Newton Township Trustee Pete Augusts.

Newton Falls City Manager Pam Priddy said it won’t just be the village running the district.

“It’ll be both the township and the village having equal powers in this district,” she said.

The plan is to put the levy on the November ballot and let the residents decide if they want to fund a joint police district.