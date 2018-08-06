Leaders ask for harsher punishments for Youngstown trash dumpers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Trashed neighborhoods are making people angry around Youngstown. Dumping is happening on every side of town.

"This is horrible," Mayor Tito Brown said. "The issue of individuals who don't have pride in their neighborhood, and their community and now in their city. Many we find are city residents."

Brown said people have been believing the punishment will be very light if they get caught dumping trash. Now he wants them to know the situation is changing.

An emergency demolition of the old Moose Lodge on Glenmont Street -- a spot where many dumped their trash -- began Monday. Brown declared this the first step of many showing Youngstown will no longer accept dumping.

"This is a prime example of what happens when you have this investment in a neighborhood, then you have those who want to take advantage of our community," he said.

The dumped garbage includes tires, furniture, mattresses and piles of junk. The site is monitored by cameras, which were effective in catching people.

The city has over 30 locations where it would like to install similar cameras.

"Once this site is cleared out, we'll probably move these cameras over to the west side to Waverly, where there's a lot of dumping there," said Jennifer Jones, with Green Youngstown.

After they clean up the junk on Glenmont, the spot will be turned into a green space. That will improve the neighborhood and nearby places like St. Anthony's Church and the ITAM.

The fight to stop dumping will continue. City leaders want judges to get tougher.

"I was in court this morning with a defendant who was looking for a slap on the wrist and we said, 'No, either go to trial or plead to the charge,'" said Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian.

"We're not asking them for minor misdemeanors anymore, we're asking them for the maximum," Brown said. "We need to make sure those individuals who are dumping, they pay the price. Not just financially, but physically."

The city wants judges to impose a community service element to dumping sentences so anyone who is convicted will have to spend time cleaning up the mess they helped create.