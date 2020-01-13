Leader of Veterans Service Commission in Mahoning County begins second term

After retiring from the Army, Rod Hosler now represents local members of the American Legion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum gave the oath to Rod Hosler, of Boardman, to begin his second five-year term with the Veterans Service Commission.

Hosler served in the U.S. Army for 25 years before retiring.

He now represents local members of the American Legion.

“Whatever we can pass back to the veteran organizations from the commission only makes the commission even stronger and makes our veteran organizations stronger when they know what’s going on,” Hosler said.

Mahoning County has roughly 22,000 veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.