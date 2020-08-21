Lead investigator testifying in case against man accused of shooting, killing Youngstown mom

Rhodes, 19, is one of seven men charged with the Jan. 24, 2019 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lead investigator in the Larenz Rhodes aggravated murder trial is on the witness stand to begin the fourth day of testimony in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Rhodes, 19, is one of seven men charged with the Jan. 24, 2019 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, 23, in her McBride Street apartment.

Police said Hernandez was killed Rhodes and his friends were retaliating against her boyfriend, Gabriel Smith, and another man for an earlier shooting in which Rhodes was wounded.

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson is telling jurors how Rhodes and his friends became suspects in the death of Hernandez, who was found with her 2-year-old son asleep on her chest. The child was not harmed.

Police found 53 shell casings from four different weapons outside of the apartment.

