Lawyer: Youngstown man caught with gun said he needed it because he has enemies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lawyer for a Youngstown man to be sentenced next week in federal court on a gun charge said his client told police when he was arrested that he needed the gun because he has enemies.

Jeff Laybourne, the attorney for Dominique Callier, 28, also told U.S. Judge Sara Lioi in a sentencing memorandum filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio this week that his client has had a hard life but his outlook has changed because he has two new twin daughters.

Callier pleaded guilty in September to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged after Youngstown police arrested him March 23 at a club on West Hylda Avenue with a 9mm handgun and an extended magazine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Lioi.

Callier is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2011 conviction for felonious assault for a 2009 shooting that wounded two people. He served five years in prison.

When Callier was arrested, his lawyer wrote that Callier told police he needed the gun because he has several enemies.

Laybourne wrote that his client is asking for a sentence on the low range of the sentencing guidelines, which would be around 37 months in prison.

Laybourne said his client was abandoned by his mother when he was just a year old after she left him on the porch of a relative. His father received a 24-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in a drug case.

Callier has been in trouble and smoking marijuana as early as age 9, Laybourne wrote.

Recently, Callier became the father to a set of twins, which his lawyer said has given Callier a new purpose and he wants to return to them soon so he can be a father to them.