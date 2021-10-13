Lawyer says client may not be competent for trial in double murder case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawyer for a Youngstown man facing capital murder charges says his client may not be competent to stand trial.

Jabrae Perry is facing two counts of aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of girlfriend Ayanna Mills and her son Brandon Bell.

Mills was found shot to death about 10 a.m. Aug. 23 inside a building in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road. Bell was wounded in the same shooting and died of his wounds at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Perry fled to Columbus after warrants were issued for his arrest. He was found by U.S Marshals there and returned Thursday to Youngstown.

In court Wednesday, Perry’s lawyer entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea and said he will ask to have the defendant undergo a mental evaluation.

Perry remains jailed on a $1 million bond.