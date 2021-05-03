Lawyer: Man facing gun charges in Warren grew up in “dangerous” neighborhood, had past trauma

Jones lost his father to gun violence in 2006, when he was gunned down at a pee-wee football game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lawyer for a man who is expected to be sentenced this week in federal court on a weapons charge describes his client’s neighborhood growing up as “dangerous.’

Additionally, attorney Nathan Ray writes, 27-year-old Yaumbrail Jones lost his father to gun violence in 2006, when he was gunned down at a pee-wee football game at South Stadium before hundreds of people.

Jones pleaded guilty in January in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed by Ray Monday, his client should receive between 46 and 57 months in federal prison, based on federal sentencing guidelines that are calculated by such factors as Jones’ criminal history and the seriousness of the offense.

He is expected to be sentenced Thursday before Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

Jones, of East LaClede Avenue, was indicted Nov. 16 after Warren police found a rifle underneath a bed in a Fifth Street apartment police were searching in August because he was a suspect in the beating of a woman there.

Ray had filed a suppression motion in the case but the motion was denied. The guilty plea came shortly after.

Jones is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault. At the time, he was sentenced to four years in prison but skipped his report date for prison.

He was arrested about a year later by Youngstown police after they answered a gunfire call on the east side. During that arrest, police found two guns and reports said Jones told police one of the guns was his.

He was given an additional year in prison in that case on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm that ran concurrent to the felonious assault charge.

The memorandum says that Jones accepts full responsibility for his conduct and that he wants to continue his education while in prison. His ultimate goal is to have his own barbershop, the memorandum said while noting that he took business classes at Eastern Gateway Community College.

A sentence within the sentence guidelines will help him achieve those goals and contribute o society, the memorandum said.

The memorandum said that Jones was exposed to almost continuous violence since he was a child, growing up in a neighborhood described as “dangerous.”

“There were shootings, dead bodies and drug and gun violence as an almost daily occurrence,” the memorandum said.

Jones was raised by his mother almost exclusively, the memorandum said. His father, Larry D. Jones, 31, was shot and killed Aug. 19, 2006, in the middle of a pee-wee football game at South Stadium.

Although there were hundreds of witnesses around, no one came forward to give police information. Eventually a suspect, Anthony Caulton, was arrested in Washington state where he fled after the shooting and tried for Jones’ death. He was found guilty and sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.