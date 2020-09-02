Lawyer for Youngstown murder defendant asks for separate trial due to ‘jailhouse snitches’

An attorney for Lorice Moore is asking Judge Anthony D’Apolito to allow Moore to be tried separately for the shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, of Warren

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lawyer for one of three defendants in a November 2018 Youngstown murder case said in court papers this week he should get a separate trial because of “jailhouse snitches.”

Nicholas Cerni, attorney for Lorice Moore, 22, filed a motion Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking Judge Anthony D’Apolito to allow Moore to be tried separately for the shooting death of Christopher Jackson, 21, of Warren.

Jackson was found shot to death in a car on Bennington Avenue on the East Side. The driver was also wounded but walked away and survived. Moore is charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Also facing charges for Jackson’s death is Brian Donlow, 25 and Stephon Hopkins, 23.

Donlow and Hopkins were convicted in February of the June 20, 2018, shooting death of Brandon Wylie, 30, in the Plaza View apartment complex.

In his motion, Cerni said his client should be tried separately because there is no guarantee that his co-defendants will be called as witnesses by their own attorneys, thus denying him a chance at cross-examination.

Cerni also said prosecutors plan to rely on the testimony of “jailhouse snitches” during trial, and their testimony is expected to implicate his client.

A pretrial hearing in the case is set for September 15, while trial is set for Sept. 28.

Police said Jackson was a passenger in a car driven by the other victim that picked up the three defendants, who were sitting in the back seat. The two men were shot after an argument, police said, while the car was still driving. The car ended up crashing in a field.

