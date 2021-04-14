Lawyer for Youngstown Chill-Can plant says company is still committed to project

Last month, city officials said they were issuing an official legal notice to the company, which they say failed to meet several benchmarks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of Youngstown’s Chill-Can plant said construction will continue at the facility, despite pending legal action from the city.

Attorney Brian Kopp of Betras, Kopp & Harshman is representing the M. J. Joseph Development Corporation. He said he looks forward to meeting with the city’s lawyers and coming to an agreement.

“However, if the city refuses to acknowledge the difficulties caused by the pandemic, I am prepared to defend the interests of MJJDC and seek all legal remedies available to it. This company has invested millions of its own dollars in the Youngstown project, and I have the privilege of assisting it as it works diligently to complete a profitable and sustainable facility that will employ the hardworking people of our community.”

Last month, city officials said they were issuing an official legal notice to the company, which they say failed to meet several benchmarks as part of an agreement to receive funding for the project.

Ground was broken for the factory in 2016. In December, city officials held a meeting about incentives the company received but said the company hadn’t met the required goals for construction and hiring of employees.

As part of the notice, City Law Director Jeff Limbian said the owner of the plant has 60 days to rectify the issues or the matter will move to the courts. That could include going after tax dollars spent on the project, including money used to move residents out of the area.

On Wednesday, Kopp also released a statement from CEO Mitchell Joseph, saying he is committed to the project: