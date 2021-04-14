Lawyer for Youngstown Chill-Can plant says company is still committed to project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of Youngstown’s Chill-Can plant said construction will continue at the facility, despite pending legal action from the city.
Attorney Brian Kopp of Betras, Kopp & Harshman is representing the M. J. Joseph Development Corporation. He said he looks forward to meeting with the city’s lawyers and coming to an agreement.
“However, if the city refuses to acknowledge the difficulties caused by the pandemic, I am prepared to defend the interests of MJJDC and seek all legal remedies available to it. This company has invested millions of its own dollars in the Youngstown project, and I have the privilege of assisting it as it works diligently to complete a profitable and sustainable facility that will employ the hardworking people of our community.”
Last month, city officials said they were issuing an official legal notice to the company, which they say failed to meet several benchmarks as part of an agreement to receive funding for the project.
Ground was broken for the factory in 2016. In December, city officials held a meeting about incentives the company received but said the company hadn’t met the required goals for construction and hiring of employees.
As part of the notice, City Law Director Jeff Limbian said the owner of the plant has 60 days to rectify the issues or the matter will move to the courts. That could include going after tax dollars spent on the project, including money used to move residents out of the area.
On Wednesday, Kopp also released a statement from CEO Mitchell Joseph, saying he is committed to the project:
I want to assure the people of the Mahoning Valley, especially the residents of the City of Youngstown, that we have never wavered in our commitment to the Chill Can Beverage and Technology project. To date, we have invested $5,000,000 of our own funds into the project above and beyond the grant from the City and we will continue to do whatever is necessary to make the east side facility a center of innovation and manufacturing.
Unfortunately, we have experienced delays during the construction phase of this project. Many delays are attributable to the unanticipated COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted every aspect of our business in the U.S. and abroad. For over a year, the shutdown of the global economy has interrupted our supply chains, disrupted our operations, and affected our suppliers, vendors, and customers.
We are pleased to report that MJJDC and the Joseph Companies have made the adjustments necessary to endure the crisis and we anticipate our core operations will return to pre-pandemic levels as the U.S. and global economies gain momentum. Time is needed to complete the construction phase of the Youngstown complex and hire Valley residents so that we may begin to manufacture and distribute product.
We look forward to working with Mayor Brown and city officials so that we may complete this project and manufacture our product in the community for many years to come.”