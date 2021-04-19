Lawyer for suspect in 2018 Youngstown murder asks for bond hearing

The motion said the defendant has been in the jail for two years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lawyer for a man charged in a 2018 murder is asking a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a bond hearing.

Tony Meranto filed the motion Monday before Judge Anthony Donofrio for 19-year-old Antonio Davis, of East Ravenwood Avenue, who faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and robbery for the March 22, 2018 shooting search of 15-year-old Damon Marinoff, of Farrell, Pa.

Police said Marinoff was killed after he was lured over the internet to a vacant Sherwood Avenue to sell a phone.

Marinoff was instead robbed and killed.

A grand jury indicted Davis in May of 2019 while he was still a juvenile. At the time a bond of $500,000 was set when Davis was arraigned.

Meranto said in his motion that Davis has been in the county jail since he was indicted and wants to get out to minimize his exposure to COVID-19.

Meranto also said he should be given a reduced bond because the evidence against his client is light and relies mostly on a single identification that has no physical evidence to back it up.

A hearing on the motion has not been set yet.