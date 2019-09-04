Lawyer for man facing federal charges asks to suppress ‘tainted’ evidence found at Youngstown home

Jamaar Kimble's lawyer claims the evidence against him was found during a warrant police violated the terms of

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Attorneys for a man facing gun and weapons charges in federal court are trying to get evidence suppressed in a case that started with a traffic stop in Missouri.

Jamaar Kimble, 38, was indicted in May based on evidence found in a Jan. 29, 2017, search of a Cordova Avenue home he was supposed to be staying in. Authorities found five kilograms of cocaine, eight handguns and 15 pounds of marijuana.

Kimble’s lawyer is claiming that a controlled delivery of a package for Kimble that contained the cocaine was not made, but instead, the package was planted by police, who then searched the home after they followed the instructions on how to deliver the package.

Because the delivery of the package was not accepted by anyone, Kimble’s lawyer, Robert Duffrin, said that violates the terms of an affidavit asking for a search of the home. Because of that, the warrant is no good and the evidence should be thrown out, the motion says.

Kimble faces charges of attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime.

Duffrin is asking Judge Sara Lioi in the U.S. Northern District of Ohio to suppress evidence in the case because they claim police serving the warrant violated the terms of the warrant.

The case began on Jan. 28, 2017, when Missouri state troopers pulled over a car in Greene County, Missouri, for a traffic violation.

After the two men in the car gave conflicting stories, a drug dog was called in. The dog found a box in the car that had five kilograms of cocaine valued at around $150,000 inside, an affidavit in the case said.

After questioning, one of the men in the car said he was on his way to a Cordova Avenue home in Youngstown to deliver the box, the affidavit said.

Drug Enforcement Administration officials in Springfield, Missouri, alerted Youngstown DEA agents, who then began watching the home, according to the affidavit.

Local law enforcement drew up an “anticipatory search warrant,” Duffrin wrote, asking a judge that when the package was delivered and accepted, agents could then be allowed to search the home.

Agents then set up a controlled delivery of the package and left it in a stove in the breezeway of the home, which was how one of the men in the car said the package was to be delivered.

In the affidavit requesting the warrant, the DEA agent wrote that he had probable cause to believe there would be evidence of drug trafficking in the home.

The affidavit did not say how the warrant was served because the warrant was drawn up before the package was delivered. But Duffrin said his client never took delivery of the package and once agents placed it there, they then served the warrant.

A hearing date on the motion has not been set yet.

Prosecutors have yet to file a response.