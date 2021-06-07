Lawyer for accused killer asks judge to remove prosecutor, throw out case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The lawyer for accused killer Lavontae Knight says the lead prosecutor on the case should be removed.

Knight is charged in the October 2018 murder of Josh Donatelli. He is set to go on trial in August.

Attorney David Betras is accusing Assistant County Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa of intentionally withholding evidence that would clear Knight.

Betras filed papers in court Monday asking the judge to remove Cantalamessa from the case and dismiss the indictment. The motion alleges that the evidence surrounds a witness who allegedly could not identify Knight.

“Other than that, I am not allowed to say anything more. Judge Durkin asked not to comment. You want to know the details of the motion? You can read the motion or can come to the court on June 18,” Betras said.

Although prosecutors would not talk about Betras’ motion, both sides are expected to argue in front of Judge John Durkin next week.