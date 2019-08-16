Lawyer calls Boardman 18-year-old accused of threats ‘good kid with no record’

Police arrested Justin Olsen after an investigation they said revealed he had threatened federal officers on social media

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal judge will wait to make a decision on whether or not to release a Boardman 18-year-old accused of threats from jail.

On Friday, Justin Olsen’s lawyer argued he is a good kid with no past record and asked he be placed in his mother’s home.

Prosecutors said he is a flight risk.

Police arrested Olsen August 6 after a six-month investigation.

The FBI tracked his online activity and said he made threats in a chat room, talking about shooting every federal agent on site.

During his arrest at a home on Oakridge Drive, FBI agents said they found 26 guns, including five assault-style weapons and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.