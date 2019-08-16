Lawyer calls Boardman 18-year-old accused of threats ‘good kid with no record’

Police arrested Justin Olsen after an investigation they said revealed he had threatened federal officers on social media

Justin Olsen, of Boardman, accused of threatening federal officers on social media

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal judge will wait to make a decision on whether or not to release a Boardman 18-year-old accused of threats from jail.

On Friday, Justin Olsen’s lawyer argued he is a good kid with no past record and asked he be placed in his mother’s home.

Prosecutors said he is a flight risk.

Police arrested Olsen August 6 after a six-month investigation.

The FBI tracked his online activity and said he made threats in a chat room, talking about shooting every federal agent on site.

During his arrest at a home on Oakridge Drive, FBI agents said they found 26 guns, including five assault-style weapons and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

