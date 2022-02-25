YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An attorney for a man accused of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping is asking a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to dismiss the case because he said prosecutors withheld evidence.

David Betras, representing Lavontae Knight, 26, of Ferndale Avenue, said in a motion filed Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that prosecutors had evidence in the case for more than two years that he did not receive until Tuesday.

Knight is expected to go on trial March 7 for the Dec. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevice Harris, 37, and the wounding of a woman who was with him. The pair were found by police in a car at a Market Street gas station.

He faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Judge Durkin has already had to rule on another charge of misconduct in a different murder case in which Knight is a defendant. In July, he granted a motion by Betras to have former Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa thrown off that case because Betras claimed she withheld a video from him and the judge agreed.

Cantalamessa resigned after that decision and is currently working for the Ashtabula County Prosecutors Office and is running in Trumbull County for the Democratic nomination for Common Pleas judge.

In that case, Knight is accused of the October 2018 murder of Joshua Donatelli, 25, who was found shot to death in an Imperial Street home on the West Side. An Aug. 8 trial date in that case has been continued. A new date has not been set yet.

Betras also blamed Cantalamessa for withholding evidence in the Harris case, which he said was found after the prosecutors office Monday reviewed all evidence in the case to make sure all materials they had were provided to the defense. His motion said he was then provided with the evidence Tuesday.

In his motion to dismiss, Betras said the woman who survived the shooting claimed that someone else was in the car where she and Harris were found after they had been shot. Police sent evidence to BCI for both that car and for Harris’ car, which was taken, and Knight’s DNA was not found in either car. Instead, the DNA of another man was found in the car in which Harris and the woman were found. Betras said that evidence was never given to him.

The case should be dismissed because Knight’s Sixth Amendment right to due process was violated, Betras said.

Betras also filed a separate motion to continue the case should he not be granted a dismissal.

Prosecutors have yet to file a response.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for March 1.