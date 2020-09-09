Lawsuit into Liberty Twp. death investigation was terminated

The family of Lori Pullin Lynn filed a lawsuit against several Liberty Twp. officials

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A federal lawsuit against Liberty Township and several officials that claimed the investigation into a woman’s death was “inadequate” has been terminated.

The lawsuit was filed by the family of Lori Pullin Lynn. Lynn’s family named two township trustees, both the former and current police chief along with another officer in their lawsuit, which was filed in July 2019.

They claimed the department ignored evidence of possible criminal activity and impaired any hope of justice for Lynn’s family.

Lynn was found face down in a pond near a tractor on her mother’s Shannon Road property in August 2017.

The coroner initially ruled her death an accident but then months later changed her cause of death to homicide.

Court records show U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson found the plaintiffs “failed to demonstrate that they were denied a right secured by the constitution.”

Chief Toby Meloro says the department will do everything they can to get answers for Lynn’s family.

“We want answers, you know in reference to the case, and we are going to try to help them any way we can,” Meloro said.

Meloro says detectives continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty Township Police.

