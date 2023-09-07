YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local residents are joining together to sue the Mill Creek Metro Parks, looking to stop a planned deer harvest later this month.

The suit was filed Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, referring to what the residents call the Park’s “Deer Slaughter Plan.”

Park directors approved a program to grant permits for rifle and bow-and-arrow hunters to help manage the white-tail deer population on park land.

The lawsuit wants a judge to prevent the deer management plan from taking effect.

