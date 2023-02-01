EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2 million lawsuit accuses the owner of East Liverpool’s medical marijuana growing operation of not paying bills.

According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work.

Palmer Construction served as the general contractor on two projects at the medical marijuana grow facility. That operation is on Harvey Avenue in East Liverpool.

The lawsuit claims FarmaceuticalRX still owes the contractor more than $1.4 million for the “cultivation project.”

Documents also claim another $900,000 is owed for additional improvement work to the property.