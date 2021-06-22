Lawsuit filed against Campbell flea market using Rulli name

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Rulli Brothers has filed a lawsuit against a flea market in Campbell that it claims is using the Rulli name, violating trademark laws.

The lawsuit filed earlier this month claims Four Seasons Flea and Farm Market is using the name “Rulli’s Deli” to sell food items.

Rulli Brothers alleges its name has been a “long-standing, established goodwill and associated trademark” and that it has been registered with the State of Ohio since 1997, according to court documents.

Rulli Brothers contends Four Seasons knowingly and willfully used the Rulli name to capitalize on its reputation.

“Customers are likely to believe, and would be justified in believing, the defendant’s services and goods originated from [Rulli Bros.] or are in some way affiliated, connected, associated with, or are selected, sold, sponsored or approved by [Rulli Bros.],” the grocery store contends in court documents.

Rulli Bros. is asking the court to force Four Seasons to stop using the Rulli name immediately and to pay back all money earned while using the Rulli name, cover court costs and attorney fees, and award punitive damages to Rulli Brothers.

It is also asking Four Seasons destroy all labeling, packaging, advertising and any other documents that carry the Rulli name.

A hearing date has not been set yet.

Rulli Brothers has been in business since 1987 with stores in Austintown and Boardman.