Lawsuit against property management company claims predatory contracts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A nonprofit is suing Vision Property Management, claiming the company entered into "predatory rent-to-own contracts" with people looking to buy a home in the Mahoning Valley.

Community Legal Aid, representing five clients in this case, filed the lawsuit on Monday.

The lawsuit lists 18 alleged counts of illegal activity against Vision and says that shows a "pattern of corrupt activity."

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) has also complained about the company in the past.

According to the lawsuit, Vision bought homes in the area for between $550 and $5,200 after they were foreclosed and often sat vacant for a while.

It claims Vision sold the "uninhabitable" homes to people for much more than they were worth -- sometimes 35 times more.

"This was the heart of their business model -- to make quick money while making our community poorer," said Steven McGarrity, Legal Aid's executive director.

Legal Aid said Vision targeted people who didn't qualify for a traditional home loan.

Those people claim Vision pressured them to buy the homes through rent-to-own contracts and paying down payments, then forced them to pay taxes, insurance and unpaid utility bills -- something Legal Aid said landlords are required to pay.

Legal Aid said all of the homes are considered "uninhabitable," with damages including missing or damaged utility lines and infrastructure, unsafe foundations, sewage backups and collapsed ceilings.

"In one of our client's cases, the property was so badly neglected, the City of Youngstown tore it down only a week after he took possession," McGarrity said. "No one from Vision disclosed to him anywhere throughout the process that it was on the list to be demolished."

The nonprofit hopes this lawsuit will hold Vision financially responsible and give its clients their day in court.

We called Vision Property Management and left a message but have not heard back.