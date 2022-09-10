PLAIN GROVE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 11 announced the closure of the northbound and southbound I-79 rest areas in Plain Grove Township.

The rest areas will close at 12 a.m. Monday to drivers and remain closed through mid-January for interior renovations and sidewalk repairs. There will be no access to these rest areas.

Drivers can use the following rest areas, however.

Northbound:

I-79 (Exit 45) Rest Area, Allegheny County

I-79 (Exit 130) Rest Area, Mercer County

Southbound: