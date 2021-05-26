Lawrence County police search for missing teen

Anyone with information is asked to call police

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Lawrence County are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be heading to Ohio.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the family of Alexandria Marie Gabriel said she ran away with an unknown man.

The teen was reported missing from her E. River Road home in Mahoning Township on Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m.

Gabriel is described as a white female, 5’4″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and was last seen dressed in gray shorts, a red sweatshirt and black Vans shoes. She also has a small breed white dog with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-598-2211.

A photo of the teen was not provided by police.