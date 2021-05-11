Lawrence County police looking for stolen gun engraved with ‘infidel’ and bible verse

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

HICKORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Lawrence County are looking for a very specific stolen gun.

According to a police report, a man left the gun on the roof of his car Monday and drove away from the 2000 block of Harlansburg Road.

Police say a man, described as having long hair and driving a pickup truck, took the gun from the road in the area of Route 388 and Route 108 in Hickory Township.

The stolen gun is a .23 caliber Glock with the word ‘infidel’ engraved on the side and a bible verse engraved at the bottom of the magazine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (724) 598-2211.