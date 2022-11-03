ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An Ellwood City, Pa. man surrendered to the FBI Thursday on charges related to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brian Douglas Sizer is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and other offenses on Capitol grounds.

The charges against Sizer come after his wife, Julia, was sentenced on similar charges.

Julia was sentenced to one year of probation, a fine of $2,000, and she must pay restitution costs of $500 after she was found guilty of violent entry and disorderly conduct. Three other counts against her were dismissed.

According to charging documents in the case, a tipster identified Julia Sizer as one of the participants in the Capitol riot after seeing a video of her in the building during the breach.

The tipster told investigators that Julia shared the video and that the tipster saw it through a mutual friend.

The court documents stated that investigators interviewed Julia on March 12, 2021, and she admitted to being inside the Capitol building with her husband, Brian, for a few minutes before leaving.

According to the court documents, Brian was seen in images at the Capitol, along with Julia. The documents state that the two took a “selfie” together inside the Capitol building after a group forced its way inside.

Brian Sizer is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. today on the charges.