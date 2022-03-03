ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Ellwood City who is already serving a federal prison sentence for drug trafficking is facing retaliation charges.

Witness retaliation charges were filed in the Western District of Pennsylvania against 35-year-old Derick Davare.

According to the indictment, Davare threatened to cause bodily harm to another person with the intent to retaliate against that person for giving information to police about a federal crime.

Davare is serving a 150-month federal prison sentence on weapons and drug charges after he was convicted in September 2019 of selling fentanyl in Lawrence County.