PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Lawrence County man pleaded guilty to involvement in a scheme to distribute cocaine from Mexico.

Quantel Searcy, age 49, formerly of New Castle, Pa., pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base before U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy involved cocaine imported from Mexico into California that conspirators mailed to the New Castle area and that Searcy and others then distributed. The charges came after an undercover investigation involving surveillance and controlled purchases of the drugs.

Investigators also reported seizing multiple kilograms of cocaine that had been shipped from California before it arrived in New Castle, intercepting it in Illinois.

Sentencing is set for March 1, 2023. Searcy faces up to 40 years in prison.