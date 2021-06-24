Lawrence County man and woman charged in federal child porn case

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people from Lawrence County were indicted by a federal grand jury on child porn charges.

David Bates, 61, of Ellwood City, and Tamara Kreitzer, 33, of New Castle, are charged with attempted production, production, receipt and distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a child, according to Acting United States Attorney Stephen Kaufman.

According to the Indictment, Bates and Kreitzer attempted to and did use, persuade, induce entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of the minor. After the production of images, Kreitzer distributed the images of the minor to Bates.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between July and October 2020.

If convicted, the two could face a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 or both.