Lawrence County lottery player hits jackpot

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Get Go gas station on Wilmington Road in New Castle is a lucky place after a winning $200,000 lottery ticket was sold there.

The ticket sold for the Thursday Treasure Hunt drawing contained the winning numbers drawn, 2-4-9-11-21, to win.

Get Go gets $500 for selling the winning ticket.

More than 58,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

Winners won’t be identified until tickets are validated and prizes are claimed. Winners have one year to claim their prize.